Pregnant man, handshake the newest emojis to be released by Unicode Consortium

The draft list of the newest emojis aims to show more diversity in gender.

JOHANNESBURG - A pregnant man and a handshake featuring different skin tones are among the newest emojis to be released by the Unicode Consortium and Sky News is reporting they'll appear on devices in the coming months.

Now that the list has been confirmed, it contains 37 new emojis, taking the total to 3,633. It will be used by companies to design their own versions, which are expected to debut next year.

Same-sex couples and gender-neutral emojis were among a raft of inclusive images added to the global library in 2019, but the regulator faced criticism after the transgender flag and symbol were left out.

The new - pregnant man and pregnant person emoji - mark another attempt to increase the diversity of emojis by illustrating the notion that people of any gender can be pregnant.

