Nomia Ndlovu’s mother defends her in court

JOHANNESBURG - The mother of a former Tembisa police officer accused of multiple murders said she didn't think anything of the alleged plot by Nomia Ndlovu to kill her.

Maria Mushwana on Thursday testified in defence of Ndlovu, who is accused of killing several family members and plotting to kill others to cash in on insurance policies in crimes going back to 2012.

Nomia Ndlovu's mother said that she did not remember anyone coming to her house and asking for water in December 2017 as claimed by the man who had allegedly been hired to kill her.

Lakhiwe Mkhize previously said that Ndlovu took him to her mother's house in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga as part of the accused's plot to kill the elderly woman.

Speaking through a translator in court, her mother said that she did not recall the encounter with Mkhize.

“I never saw anyone coming to my place of residents and ask for water,” Mushwana said.

Ndlovu on Wednesday told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court that she was innocent and had not done anything wrong.

Ndlovu was cross-examined about the family members and boyfriend who she has been accused of killing.

She was asked about her proximity to some of the victims when they were killed but had an explanation for each incident.

Ndlovu broke down when asked about her boyfriend, who was stabbed multiple times in 2015.

He was found in an open field near the Oliephantsfontein Police Station.

A video of Ndlovu planning the murder of family members has gone viral on social media.

Ndlovu was arrested after an alleged hitman turned to the police to say that he had been recruited to carry out more murders in Bushbuckridge.

The police then set up a sting operation catching her on camera giving details of what she wanted to be carried out.

Taking the stand on Tuesday, Ndlovu was asked about the deaths of various family members. She maintained she wasn’t aware of the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

