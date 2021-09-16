Nomia Ndlovu blames insurance company for registering relative as her spouse

The former Tembisa constable has been in police custody since 2018, when she was arrested in a sting operation after she was implicated in a plot to kill her relatives in order to claim insurance money.

JOHANNESBURG - Murder accused Nomia Ndlovu has argued that there must have been a mistake when asked why she allegedly registered one of her relatives as her spouse in an insurance policy that she had applied for.

The former Tembisa constable has been in police custody since 2018 when she was arrested in a sting operation after she was implicated in a plot to kill her relatives in order to claim insurance money.

It is alleged that Ndlovu cashed in on nearly R1.5 million following the deaths of six relatives and her boyfriend.

Ndlovu admitted that she had applied for insurance cover for Madala Homu where she is listed as the beneficiary.



She also admitted that she was related to Homu but that there was a problem.

She blamed the insurance company instead: “I think they made a mistake. I included him in the policy and registered him as a brother and not as a spouse.”

Thursday’s proceedings were cut short after Ndlovu said she was not feeling well. She'll take the stand again on Friday.

