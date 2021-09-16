Nomia Ndlovu allegedly plotted to kill investigating officer while in prison

She will face additional charges after the discovery that she was allegedly planning to kill the officer investigating her multiple cases and the Tembisa South station commander while inside prison.

JOHANNESBURG - The police constable accused of killing family members and plotting to kill others to claim insurance money will face additional charges.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu - who was initially kept at the Johannesburg Prison - has been moved to the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria.

This follows the discovery that she was allegedly planning to kill the officer investigating her multiple cases and the Tembisa South station commander while inside prison.

The former cop, who was stationed at the Tembisa South Police Station in Ekurhuleni, is now facing 20 criminal charges.

READ:

- Nomia Ndlovu questioned about ordering hit on relatives

- Nomia Ndlovu, who is accused of killing 6 people, maintains that she's innocent

Ndlovu is expected to take the stand for a third day to continue testifying about family members who were murdered. So far she has denied any involvement.

She is accused of killing six people, including her boyfriend, and plotting to kill seven more family members.

Her defence counsel has been asking her questions about the circumstances of what had happened in the individual cases.

She is accused of killing family members for insurance payouts but denies this.

Her mother and brother are also expected to testify in her defence on Thursday.

Ndlovu said she was not guilty of the multiple murders, but the State said it has significant evidence against her.

WATCH: Nomia Ndlovu breaks down when questioned on boyfriend’s death

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.