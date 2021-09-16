Murder accused Nomia Ndlovu denies threatening insurance official over payout

The former cop is accused of orchestrating the murders of several relatives and her lover, as well as plotting to kill other family members for insurance money.

JOHANNESBURG - Proceedings in the case of alleged multiple killer, Nomia Ndlovu, have been adjourned to Friday after Ndlovu complained that she was not feeling well.

Ndlovu took to the stand after her mother, Maria Mushwana, testified in her defence in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Complaining of chest pains, Ndlovu asked for a glass of water as she answered questions around the deaths of her relatives and the insurance claims that she had made.

It is alleged that Ndlovu threatened an insurance official, Maritz Heystek, when one of the policies did not payout.

She denied this.

"I had no reason to do so but I do admit, yes, when the policy delayed payment after I lodged the claim, I did phone in to enquire," Ndlovu said.

Ndlovu said that she had no reason to threaten Heystek because she accepted the explanation that the delay was because of standard investigations, since the death she was claiming for was due to unnatural causes.

