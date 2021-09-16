Mbalula: ANC to launch local govt election manifesto in Tshwane on 27 Sept

Its head of elections Fikile Mbalula made the announcement on Thursday afternoon during a media briefing admitting the party has been inundated with disputes over its candidate selection processes.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will launch its 2021 election manifesto in Tshwane on Monday, 27 September.

Its head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon during a media briefing where he admitted that the party had been inundated with disputes over its candidate selection processes.

Members have been demonstrating outside the party's headquarters over the outcomes.

Eyewitness News has also recently reported that the party missed its own deadline for all disputes to be resolved.

This year, the party has included communities in the selection of its processes this year, which has seen some long-serving members being booted out because they have lost favour with their communities.

The ANC has also decided that dispute resolution will continue beyond this election period.

Mbalula said that the party was proud of adopting this move as one of its practices: “The ANC is very proud of its democratic process of nominating candidates for the upcoming local elections because this process empowers the communities with the final decision as to who will become their councillor in each ward throughout the country.”

