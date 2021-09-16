Makhura joins law enforcement officers on the road & on vaccination drive

Operation O Kae Molao sets out to ensure that motorists and residents adhere to road regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura is joining law enforcement officers in a road safety and crime prevention operation in Soweto on Thursday morning.

Operation O Kae Molao sets out to ensure that motorists and residents adhere to road regulations.

Makhura met with law enforcement officials earlier where he commended the police for their swift action in finding a kidnapped 30-year-old Atteridgeville woman.

She was rescued on Wednesday after being abducted from her home by two criminals posing as police officers.

The premier is also expected to conduct a vaccination door-to-door programme in Dobsonville later on Thursday where a new pop-up site will be opened.

“They premier, together with MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko, joins the police and the law enforcement agencies in conducting Operational O Kae Molao in Soweto. The premier is supporting the police to make sure that there is a safe space for all its residents,” Makhura’s spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said.