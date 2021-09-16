Main suspect in murder of EC police officer found dead in CT

The Hawks on Thursday said that there was a shooting incident in Khayelitsha on Wednesday, in which a 25-year-old man was shot dead.

CAPE TOWN - The main suspect in the murder of an Eastern Cape police officer has been found dead in Cape Town.

He was the third man wanted by authorities in connection with Sergeant Pumlani Dastile's murder in Zwelitsha in the Eastern Cape last month.

The officer was accosted by four suspects and two of them drew firearms and fatally wounded him.

Two men have been charged in connection with the officer's death, one of the duo was in hospital after he was wounded in a shooting a week ago.

The Hawks' Yolisa Mgolodela said: “Upon arrival on the scene, a 25-year-old male was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds and was positively identified by his family member. The circumstances around his death are unknown at this stage pending an ongoing investigation. He was the main suspect in the murder of Sergeant Dastile.”

