Lotto Results: Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers.

JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 15 September 2021 are:

Lotto: 08, 09, 19, 45, 47, 52 B: 24

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 09, 13, 32, 33, 52 B: 31

Lotto Plus 2: 19, 22, 27, 34, 40, 46 B: 07

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (15/09/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/hXgu2Wg2ul #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 15, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (15/09/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/adk54CpdQj #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 15, 2021

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (15/09/21)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Tqts18ZaLH #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 15, 2021

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

