Lotto Results: Wednesday, 15 September 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG –The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 15 September 2021 are:
Lotto: 08, 09, 19, 45, 47, 52 B: 24
Lotto Plus 1: 07, 09, 13, 32, 33, 52 B: 31
Lotto Plus 2: 19, 22, 27, 34, 40, 46 B: 07
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (15/09/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 15, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/hXgu2Wg2ul
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (15/09/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 15, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/adk54CpdQj
Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 2 draw on (15/09/21)!#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 15, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Tqts18ZaLH
