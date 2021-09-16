Late Hlengiwe Mkhize described as a strong woman, who left a shining legacy

CAPE TOWN - The late Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize has been described as a diligent and strong woman who left behind a shining legacy following her contribution to the struggle for gender equality.

The deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday morning.

The 69-year-old was diagnosed with lung cancer in March 2017.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Mkhize distinguished herself as a tireless and passionate anti-apartheid and human rights activist as well as a campaigner for an end to gender inequality.

He said that she set a profound example for everyone by immersing herself in building a better South Africa while pursuing a multifaceted path as an academic.

The ANC said that it had lost a dedicated servant of the nation, who embodied the qualities and attributes of Charlotte Maxeke's selfless leadership and total dedication.

Mkhize's family has requested privacy as they deal with their loss.

In a family statement, Mkhize's relatives said that say since her diagnosis, she stayed strong, bravely managed her illness in a dignified manner and kept them motivated throughout her struggle.

Mkhize is survived by her husband, four children and grandchild.

