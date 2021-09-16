Late Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize hailed for her service to the public

CAPE TOWN - The Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Department has expressed sadness following the death of Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize.

The 69-year-old passed away on Thursday morning after a short illness.

The department said that Deputy Minister Hlengiwe Buhle Mkhize served the country with an unwavering spirit and her contribution to advancing the democratic goals of South Africa will be remembered.

Mkhize cut her political teeth as a student in the 1970s when she was recruited to the SA Students Movement at Morris Isaacson High School in Soweto.

Mkhize qualified as a clinical psychologist and registered with the Medical and Dental Council of South Africa in 1981. She subsequently attained her master’s in clinical psychology, among a list of degrees and registered for a PhD at the then University of Natal.

Post-1994, she held a string of positions, including commissioner at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, chairperson of the Communications Portfolio Committee, as well as the country's ambassador to the Netherlands. Mkhize was appointed as an honorary professor in the Department of Psychology by the University of South Africa in 2010.

She held a number of positions in Cabinet and was appointed as Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities in May 2019.

