Kuils River police probe discovery of three bodies with gunshot wounds

People alerted police after they spotted the bodies of the two women and a man, all with gunshot wounds, in the water on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The bodies of three people have been discovered in a Kuils River canal.

Detectives said that several spent cartridges were discovered in the vicinity.

“Detectives have initiated an investigation into the discovery of three bodies in a canal in Kuilsriver on Thursday morning. The bodies with gunshot wounds are of two women and men whose identities remain unknown at the stage. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact the police,” said spokesperson Novel Potelwa.