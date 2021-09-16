Home Affairs offices will be open on voter registration weekend for IDs - IEC

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo stressed that Home Affairs offices would also be operational to assist with identity documents, required to register and vote in the 1 November polls.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) prepares for voter registration this weekend, Home Affairs offices will also be open to issue identity cards.

The commission said that so far, more than 150,000 eligible voters have successfully registered online.

The digital platform, which is on the IEC’s website and app, has been running since July this year.

The IEC hopes to register at least one million new voters at their over 23,000 stations on Saturday and Sunday.

It is also encouraging people to use the online system, which is a first for the IEC. The online system will remain open until the election date is proclaimed on Monday.



"This will facilitate the collection of identity documents as well as the acquisition of the temporary identification certificate, which can be used for the registration process," Mamabolo said.

Registered voters have also been advised to use the digital platforms to confirm their details.

The IEC has also emphasised that individuals who want to register do not have to be vaccinated to access stations but that all COVID-19 protocols would be in place.

