Good has a plan to fix local government - De Lille

CAPE TOWN - Good Party Leader Patricia De Lille said that her party had a plan to "fix" local government and that was the message that they wanted to convey to residents before they headed to the polls.

She was accompanied by their mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town, Brett Herron.

"What we have done today was to put up our posters where we are participating in the elections - in 45 municipalities, eight metropolitans and about 1,000 wards where our posters will be going up."

"The municipalities and metropolitans, they make a profit with the selling of water and electricity to the ordinary people. Good wants to change that by reducing the profit of the municipalities. We must show that we are caring municipalities by helping the poor especially."

