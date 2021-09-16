Godongwana's Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement set for 4 November - Treasury

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's office and the rest of government are under pressure to do more to help millions of poor South Africans and those who've lost jobs during the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury has confirmed that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver his first Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on 4 November.

The announcement was made through a statement on Thursday morning.

Treasury said that the statement sets out the policy framework for the national budget that government presents every year in February. The statement also gives an update on the department's economic forecasts and makes emergency changes to spending.

Godongwana's office and the rest of government are under pressure to do more to help millions of poor South Africans and those who've lost jobs during the pandemic.

Among the issues that social activists want Treasury to implement urgently is a basic income grant for jobless citizens.

