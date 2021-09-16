Freedom Under Law labels DA's court bid against IEC 'lawfare'

It has argued that the DA's application is premature and constitutes what it calls "lawfare" - basically using the court process for political reasons.

CAPE TOWN - Freedom Under Law has submitted papers to the Constitutional Court supporting the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s decision to reopen the candidate registration process ahead of the November municipal elections.

The DA filed an application before the Constitutional Court to halt the reopening of candidate registrations.

This allows the African National Congress (ANC) to fix its bungles which resulted in the governing party failing to register councillor candidates for at least 93 municipalities.

It has argued three main points: firstly, that the Democratic Alliance's application is premature and constitutes what it calls "lawfare" - basically using the court process for political reasons.

READ:

- Dlamini-Zuma: DA’s interpretation of ConCourt ruling on elections is subjective

- IEC's interpretation of ConCourt order on elections is correct - Mamabolo

- DA: Threat of infringement is reason enough to take action against IEC

- Mamabolo: Insinuating bias against IEC is a dangerous path to tread

Secondly, it said the IEC acted rationally when it reopened the process and that the ANC was just lucky to benefit from that decision.

It's third point is that the DA proposed interpretation of the order won't work.

Freedom Under Law is a friend of the court in the matter.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.