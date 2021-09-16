Family of Phoenix massacre victim wants no bail for the accused

An angry Learnmore Siwela, the stepfather to Mondli Majola who was killed in Phoenix during the violence, said those who are involved in the murder should not be granted bail.

The family of Mondli Majola, one of the victims killed in Phoenix during the July civil unrest, said those implicated in their son's killing should not be granted bail.

Majola, a 19-year-old matriculant, was shot and killed during the violence.

And as the three suspects arrested in connection with his murder are set to apply for bail on Friday, his family said bail should not be granted.

Siwela talked about the experience of identifying Mondli’s body, saying he wanted answers on why they killed his stepson.

“That pain of seeing my child laying there in the mortuary is still haunting me and I can sleep because that thing is still rotating in my head. I can't even talk to him, I can't even ask what happened to you, my boy.”

Siwela and Mondli’s mother, Nombuso Majola, have called for swift justice action.

