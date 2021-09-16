Duarte: ANC disgusted that DA is trying to besmirch the name of IEC

The ANC's Jessie Duarte said the IEC could not reopen voter registration without opening up candidate lists submission, because candidates are also registered voters.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s acting secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, said that she found it “disgusting” that the Democratic Alliance (DA) would try to “besmirch” the name of the IEC for its decision to reopen the candidate registration process.

Duarte on Thursday said that the IEC could not reopen voter registration without opening up candidate list submissions because candidates were also registered voters.

The electoral commission’s decision was seen as another opportunity for the ANC to make up for failing to register candidates in 93 municipalities in August.

Duarte said that she welcomed any submission to the Constitutional Court that defended the IEC’s decision to reopen candidate registration.

This after Freedom Under Law submitted papers to the Constitutional Court supporting the IEC’s decision to reopen the candidate registration process ahead of the November municipal elections.

Duarte said that while she had not studied the Freedom Under Law submission, she welcomed its position and questioned the DA’s criticism of the IEC.

“We really find it very disgusting that the DA would try and besmirch the name of the IEC by suggesting that the IEC was playing favourites with ANC. This is a legal matter. It’s both a legal and constitutional matter and it is sad that the DA tries to make it a matter between the ANC and somebody else.”

Freedom Under Law, in its submission, has hit out at political parties opposing the IEC's decision, accusing them of attempting to turn the Constitutional Court into a political boxing ring.

It said that the DA’s application was premature and constituted what it called "lawfare" or using the court process for political reasons.

