Dlamini-Zuma files affidavit in response to DA's challenge to IEC

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has weighed in on the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s attempt to stop the reopening of the party candidate list, describing it as a breach of the doctrine of separation of powers.

In her answering affidavit seen by Eyewitness News on Wednesday, the minister said the DA wanted the Constitutional Court to usurp the powers of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the legislature.

The DA is facing off with the IEC and the African National Congress (ANC) in the matter, insisting the apex court order only permit amendments that allow for a voter registration weekend.

Minister Dlamini-Zuma’s argument is simple: the DA’s interpretation of the recent Constitutional Court order is incorrect.

In her affidavit, she argued that the court doesn’t limit the commission’s rights to exercise its powers and mandate as per the Electoral Act.

She supported both the IEC and the ANC’s position that invalidating an earlier proclamation of the election date means the pre-existing one would fall away.

She also acknowledges that the apex court took this into consideration, by ordering that it stands while allowing for reasonably necessary amendments.

Dlamini-Zuma said the main opposition seems to have adopted a subjective interpretation of the order consistent with its own preferred political outcomes. She’s asked for the matter to be dismissed

