Deputy Minister in the Presidency Hlengiwe Mkhize passes away

The cause of her death is unclear at the moment. She was 69 years old.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Minister for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities in the Presidency, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, has passed away.

The cause of her death is unclear at the moment. She was 69 years old.

The SABC is reporting that she's passed away, with government yet to issue a statement with more detail on the circumstances.

Mkhize served as higher education and training minister between 2017 and 2018.

Before that, she was home affairs minister for a few months in 2017 and deputy minister for economic development from 2012 to 2014.

Mkhize served as a member of Parliament since 2009. She was a founding member and trustee of the Children and Violence Trust, which was launched in 1995.

She was a senior lecturer and researcher at Wits University from 1990 until 1995.

The late deputy minister was previous SA’s ambassador to the Netherlands.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.