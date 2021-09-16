DA renews call for transfer of policing powers to provinces

The DA believed allowing provincial governments to have more control over policing management will help to combat gender-based violence and other violent crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has on Wednesday repeated calls for policing powers to be transferred to provincial governments.

This follows the murder of Zwelihle resident Sinathi Magqazana; she was allegedly killed by her boyfriend last weekend.

The suspected murderer has handed himself over to police.

The DA believes allowing provincial governments to have more control over policing management will help to combat gender-based violence and other violent crimes.

The DA's Masizole Mnqasela stresses that decisive action needs to be taken: "What we want to see is a maximum sentence being given to him to send a message to any man out there who seeks to violate the rights of women that it will not be tolerated in the society that we live in."

Party officials have met with Hermanus police management as well and prosecutors.

They've vowed to monitor the case until a successful conviction is secured.

