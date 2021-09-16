Cooper starts again for Wallabies against Springboks

Quade Cooper, who still doesn’t have Australian citizenship, will make his 72nd international appearance for the country.

CAPE TOWN - After his heroics against the Springboks in their first Test in the Rugby Championship, Quade Cooper will start at flyhalf once again for the Wallabies on Saturday.

Cooper, who still doesn’t have Australian citizenship, will make his 72nd international appearance for the country. He will be paired with Nic White, who gets his first start of the year, replacing Tate McDermott in the No. 9 jersey.

Some other changes see Taniela Tupou starting in the front row for what will be his second start in 2021. Tupou is joined by the returning James Slipper and Folau Fainga’a at hooker.

Along with Cooper, captain Michael Hooper’s name will be on everyone’s lips as he will make history against South Africa as he will become the Wallabies' most-capped captain, leading his team out for the 60th time.

The second Test between the two sides will be played at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, where the Wallabies are undefeated since 2016, winning eight straight Tests.

AUSTRALIA TEAM:

Tom Banks

Andrew Kellaway

Len Ikitau

Samu Kerevi

Marika Koroibete

Quade Cooper

Nic White

Rob Valetini

Michael Hooper (captain)

Lachlan Swinton

Matt Philip

Izack Rodda

Taniela Tupou

2.Folau Fainga’a

James Slipper



Replacements: 16. Feleti Kaitu’u, 17. Angus Bell, 18. Tom Robertson, 19. Darcy Swain, 20. Pete Samu, 21. Tate McDermott, 22. Reece Hodge, 23. Jordan Petaia

