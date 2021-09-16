ConCourt is not a political boxing ring, Freedom Under Law tells parties

Freedom Under Law, which was part of the previous matter, has joined again and said the DA’s application was impermissible and should not be entertained by the courts.

JOHANNESBURG - Freedom Under Law has hit out at political parties in the country, accusing them of attempting to turn the Constitutional Court into a political boxing ring where they can take potshots at one another.

The most scathing criticism in the organisation’s submission to the apex court was reserved for the Democratic Alliance (DA). It said the party made an application based on speculation and conjecture.

It said the DA was engaged in lawfare as it accused the IEC of compromising its own independence and the looming elections.

The DA is challenging the IEC’s decision to open up the councillor candidate list.

This gives the ANC an opportunity to make up for failing to register candidates in 93 municipalities.

Freedom Under Law, which was part of the previous matter, has joined again and said the DA’s application was impermissible and should not be entertained by the courts.

The group's submission reads almost like a teacher scolding naughty little children except in this case, it is speaking to the behaviour of the country’s largest political parties.

In the 26-page document, which Eyewitness News has seen, the organisation accused the DA of failing to read the room, saying instead of recognising the extreme pressure the IEC was under, it ran back to the Constitutional Court because it was unhappy with how the 3 September order was being implemented.

It also brings in the party’s own handling of Helen Zille’s claims that the court leaked information to the ANC, questioning the DA’s failure to deal with its federal council chair.

The ANC doesn’t get off scot-free either, Freedom Under Law lambastes the governing party for failing to take responsibility for the current crisis and being arrogant in its approach.

The Economic Freedom Fighters and the Inkatha Freedom Party meanwhile are labelled political opportunists, with the red berets being called out for flip flopping on the issue of the candidate list.

While parties have applied for direct access, there is still no word whether this will be granted.

