City of Tshwane defends fining resident for growing veggies on public sidewalk

Joe Nkuna, from Theresapark in Akasia, has been at loggerheads with the city after he planted crops, including cabbage, on a public road reserve outside his home.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane on Friday said that its decision to fine a resident for growing a vegetable garden on a public sidewalk was not prejudice or bias.

Joe Nkuna, from Theresapark in Akasia, has been at loggerheads with the city after he planted crops, including cabbage, on a public road reserve outside his home.

After a complaint was logged about his cabbage patch, Nkuna was subsequently issued a R1,500 fine by the Tshwane Metro Police Department for infringing on the city by-laws.

Nkuna said that he planted the vegetable garden to assist his wife and also to save money on groceries.

The City of Tshwane's chief of staff, Jordan Griffiths, said that the cabbage patch constituted as a land grab.

“This is the law; I am deeply alarmed by the fact that we are actively trying to support what is effectively a land grab. The City of Tshwane routinely moves into areas where people have illegally built structures and we have to act quite aggressively. We’re not doing that here, we’re merely issuing a notice and a fine.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.