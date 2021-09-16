Carl Niehaus says he's not the only one intimidated by the ANC

Carl Niehaus said he would not reveal the identity of ANC staff who support the move for fear of intimidation from the party.

JOHANNEBURG - Axed African National Congress (ANC) staffer Carl Niehaus on Wednesday said he would closely watch developments after opening a theft and corruption case against the party at the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Wednesday.

Niehaus said he would not reveal the identity of ANC staff who support the move for fear of intimidation from the party.

READ:

- Niehaus presses on with fraud, corruption charges against ANC top brass

- Niehaus doesn't represent ANC staff - party's employee representative committee

- Mabe: ANC will deal with Niehaus’ criminal complaint once party's been served

The case relates to ongoing salary woes between the ANC and its employees.

Eyewitness News has seen the allegations in the criminal complaint laid by Niehaus against the ANC and its leadership.

They include a count of theft, one count of corruption, another count of fraud while count four, five, six and seven pertain to various statutory crimes, which include breaching the Pension Fund Act, among others.

Niehaus has also accused the ANC of using his dismissal to intimidate disgruntled staff.

“We will not reveal the identity of the other staff members in order to protect them in the face of the severe intimidation and illegal actions that our employer has engaged in,” Niehaus said.

He said he would also appeal the ANC's decision to fire him.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.