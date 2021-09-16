ANC provincial, regional offices abandoned due to salary non-payment

The ANC staff representative committee’s Mandla Qwane said the problem was bigger than Luthuli House employees as key staff at provincial and regional level have also abandoned their posts.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) staff committee on Wednesday warned that the party runs the risk of having unresolved labour issues negatively impacting on its performance in the upcoming local government elections.

ANC staffers stopped working over ongoing salary issues, and the committee said the party was slow to address their grievances ahead of the polls, which are set to take place on 1 November.

“If these individuals are not in the coordination and management of elections, we are bound to see things that you have never seen before,” he said.

But the ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said while they were sensitive to the workers’ plight, the ANC would be able to fully participate in the upcoming polls.

"I wouldn't even want to say whether it's got or doesn't have bearing. But what I can assure you is that not even a provincial structure or regional structure of ANC and its own staff can hold the organisation at ransom," Mabe said.

Qwane’s pleaded with the ANC to address their grievances with the necessary urgency so they could return to their posts and work towards the party’s victory.

