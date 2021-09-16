23,000 sites, 48,000 officials & mobi app - IEC ‘ready’ for registration weekend

The commission is also encouraging voters to update their home addresses if they have changed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) said that it was ready for the final voter registration weekend and that over 23,000 registration stations would be open nationwide.

The commission held a briefing on Thursday on its preparedness ahead of the voter registration weekend on Saturday and Sunday ahead of 2021 local government elections on 1 November.

All you need is your ID book or card, a mask and to adhere to all other COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical interventions to register for the polls.

If you cannot make it to one of the 23,151 registration stations across the country, you can register online on the IEC website, app or through text messages.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo said: “The registration weekend takes the registrations into communities where eligible voters reside. This is to create a platform for citizens to exercise their right to vote.”

Mamabolo said that a total of 48,899 officials would be ready to process registrations.

While the physical stations will open on Saturday and Sunday only between 8am and 5pm, online registrations will remain open until Monday when the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs minister will proclaim the election date.

