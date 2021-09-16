166 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in SA as toll reaches 85,468

CAPE TOWN - Despite COVID-19 cases picking up slightly over the past 24 hours, infections are still showing signs of a sustained downward trend.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 4,667 new cases had been recorded countrywide. That's 968 more cases than the day before.

Sadly, 166 deaths have also been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 85,468 deaths.



The majority of new cases are from the Western Cape at 25% followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 23%.

The NICD said there had been an increase of 270 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. Close to 10,000 people are currently in hospital with the virus.

Over 241,000 people were vaccinated on Wednesday; Gauteng is still leading with the most vaccines administered followed by the Western Cape.