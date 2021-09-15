WCED backs Basic Education Dept's move to adjust matric exam timetable

The Basic Education Department has today announced matric exams will start a few days earlier to accommodate the local government elections on 1 November.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) supports the adjustment of the matric timetable.

The Basic Education Department on Wednesday announced that matric exams would start a few days earlier to accommodate the local government elections on 1 November.

Exams were supposed to start on that day but will now begin on 27 October instead.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer said: “A change had to be made as many polling stations are located in schools and also obviously affects people’s ability to vote. A number of options were considered and the least disruptive option was chosen, taking the interest of the learners into account.”

Schafer said that now more than ever, matriculants needed support: “It has been a difficult year for our matrics, yet again, we urge all residents of the Western Cape to support them as they enter the final stretch in preparation for the exams.”

