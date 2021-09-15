Vosloorus residents protest over Eskom's load reduction

Earlier on Wednesday morning, some roads including Mandela Drive were blocked with rocks and burning tyres.

ESKOM - Some residents in Vosloorus are venting their frustration at Eskom’s load reduction schedule through protest.

An eyewitness who was in the area earlier said: “The protestors have moved from the N3 to Mandela Drive. And as I was passing, they were loading tyres on a white Mahindra.”

Another resident said there had been no power since 5 am on Wednesday morning.

“People apparently went to engage with Eskom yesterday, but today there still load shedding. It started at 5 am it will be ending at 12,” she said.

Eskom's Mashangu Shivambu said they had to implement load reduction in the area due to a failure of equipment.

“We’ve observed a trend of equipment failure on the networks, mostly in areas where people are bypassing the metres and there’s electricity theft.”