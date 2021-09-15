Teacher unions welcome change in matric exams timetable due to elections

Grade 12 pupils will now start their finals on 27 October and not 1 November as initially planned.

JOHANNESBURG - Teacher unions have welcomed the Department of Basic Education's decision to bring the start of the matric exams forward to accommodate the upcoming local government elections.

They will sit for the English paper 1 and 2 and business studies on 27 and 28 October.

Naptosa's Basil Manuel said they were pleased that the timetable had not been massively disrupted.

“We welcome the move, which of course is necessitated by the fact that we have elections on the first of November and of course on the second because so many schools are used [as voting centres]. Some schools will not be ready and so you can't plan an exam then,” he said.

Sadtu's Mugwena Maluleke agrees: “We have indicated that the department should not interfere so much with the timetable but just change the date that has been impacted upon by the elections.”

