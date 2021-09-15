Slain Siphokazi Booi’s family starts funeral arrangements

DNA results released on Tuesday confirmed what the 27-year-old woman's family suspected all along, that the body found earlier this month was indeed her.

CAPE TOWN - Relatives of Siphokazi Booi, whose burnt body was found near a train station in Mbekweni, are preparing for her burial in the Eastern Cape.

DNA results released on Tuesday confirmed what the 27-year-old woman's family suspected all along, that the body found earlier this month was indeed her.

Her boyfriend Sithobele Qebe has been charged for her murder and is due to apply for bail this week.

At the time of her killing, Qebe was out on bail for allegedly assaulting her last month.

Booi's aunt Zukiswa Mohono said: “It only struck us that she was really gone after the DNA matched and reality kicked in. Remember, you always have that hope and room in your heart that this can’t be true, maybe you’re going to wake up from a bad dream and someone will say you were dreaming and it’s not happening.”

