SA records 3,699 new COVID-19 cases and 300 more deaths

The majority of new cases in the past 24 hours are from KwaZulu-Natal with 25% followed by Eastern Cape at 18%.

As the country settles into lockdown level 2, the COVID-19 infection rate remains low compared to last month, but the death toll is high.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday said there'd been 3,699 new COVID-19 cases countrywide and 300 deaths due to the virus.

The NICD said the total number of cases recorded on Tuesday, was higher than the day before.

There has also been an increase in hospitalisations at 323; there are now close to 10,000 people in health facilities with the virus.

On the vaccine front, over 248,000 were vaccinated on Tuesday. Gauteng administered more than 66,000 jabs followed by the Western Cape with over 38,000.