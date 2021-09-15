Ramaphosa: National state of disaster will end when all COVID measures in place

President Cyril Ramaphosa was responding to a question by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, who asked whether there were any specific conditions which must be satisfied before the national state of disaster imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has been in a state of disaster for over 500 days and President Cyril Ramaphosa said that it was still not clear when it would end.

He said that the state of disaster would cease to exist only once all regulatory measures for the COVID-19 response were in place.

Ramaphosa said that measures must be infused into government policies and regulations to normalise COVID-19 preventative measures in the country.

Ramaphosa was responding to a written parliamentary question by Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen had asked President Ramaphosa whether there were any specific conditions which must be satisfied before the national state of disaster imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic was lifted.

The DA leader had recently called on the president to give a date when the state of disaster would be lifted.

But Ramaphosa said that once the need to invoke current extraordinary measures provided ceased, all the regulations and directions issued under the national state of disaster would cease to exist.

He said that the National Coronavirus Command Council and Cabinet would determine the satisfaction of conditions for terminating the state of disaster.

Ramaphosa has recently moved the country to lockdown level two, easing a number of restrictions for the country, which has been in the state of disaster or lockdown for exactly 538 days.

