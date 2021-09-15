PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 14 September 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 14 September 2021:
PowerBall: 16, 18, 23, 31, 35 PB: 10
PowerBall Plus: 08, 13, 26, 36, 43 PB: 05
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 14/09/21#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 14, 2021
We have two #PowerBallPLUS jackpot winners of R5,568,466! pic.twitter.com/RQeAfYVeZW
