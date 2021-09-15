PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 14 September 2021

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 14 September 2021:

PowerBall: 16, 18, 23, 31, 35 PB: 10

PowerBall Plus: 08, 13, 26, 36, 43 PB: 05

