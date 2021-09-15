Phoenix violence murder accused make U-turn on bail application Brothers Dylan and Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon appeared in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged with murder, while Dylan faces an additional attempted murder charge. Phoenix

Ned Govender DURBAN - The three accused of murder in the deadly Phoenix violence now want to continue with a bail application, which was previously abandoned. Brothers Dylan and Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon appeared in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday, charged with murder, while Dylan faces an additional attempted murder charge. Heavy police presence outside the Verulam Magistrates Court, where Dylan Govender, his brother Ned Govender and Jeetendra Jaikissoon are appearing, the trio is among those arrested in connection with the deadly violence in Phoenix in July. NM pic.twitter.com/RSIqoGhoX8 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2021

At least 36 people were killed in the violence during the looting spree in July.

During a previous appearance last month, a legal representative for the Govender brothers withdrew from the case citing ethical reasons. This led to all three abandoning their applications for bail.

However, on Wednesday, their new legal representatives said that they would continue with their bail application.

The matter was postponed to this Friday.

In July, a group of vigilantes allegedly argued that they were protecting their community from looters and attacked people in the area.

However, they are accused of racially profiling people and attacking them.

A number of cars were torched and property destroyed.

