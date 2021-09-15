Parliament yet to approve R26.7 billion to cover R350 relief grant

The government agency’s Chief Financial Officer was up before parliament’s standing committee on appropriations on Tuesday, explaining how the money which is provided for in the second special appropriations bill will be spent.

CAPE TOWN - If approved by Parliament, the Department of Social Development will get R26.7 billion to cover the costs of paying R350 monthly social relief of distress grants until March.

Of that money, R500 million has been earmarked to improve Sassa’s systems.

Sassa was up before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations on Tuesday, explaining how the money, which is provided for in the Second Special Appropriation Bill, will be spent.

Sassa’s Chief Financial Officer Tsakeriwa Chauke broke down how the R500 million would be spent, with the biggest slice - R323 million - going to the South African Post Office.

“Most of our people have utilised the Post Office as easy access. Most of this amount will go to the over-the-counter services that we’re paying the Post Office - R17.25 per person for beneficiary service over the counter,” Chauke said.

Chauke said bank charges would amount to R51 million, while R35 million would go towards beefing up communications.

“Everywhere you are going, there is a cry that we are not communicating enough,” he added.

As for enhancing Sassa’s systems, R28 million was set aside for this while R42 million has been allocated to its call centre.

