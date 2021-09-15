Nyakana and Orie to start for Springboks against Australia

Trevor Nyakana will start at loosehead prop, meaning Steven Kitshoff moves to the bench. The other change sees Marvin Orie at lock, as Lood de Jager suffered a concussion in the first test against Australia.

CAPE TOWN - The Springboks have made only three changes to their starting team for their second Rugby Championship clash with the Wallabies on Saturday.

In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber said De Jager should be available for selection against New Zealand next week.

The same goes for Cheslin Kolbe, who was injured last week in training. Nienaber said he [Kolbe] was not being rushed back onto the field, even though he was running ‘perfectly fine’.

The hosts beat the Boks 28-26 in the first test while New Zealand were dominant against Argentina, winning 39-0.

Here’s the starting team:

15 – Willie le Roux

14 – Sbu Nkosi

13 – Lukhanyo Am

12 – Damian de Allende

11 – Makazole Mapimpi

10 – Handré Pollard

9 – Faf de Klerk

8 – Duane Vermeulen

7 – Franco Mostert

6 – Siya Kolisi

5 –Marvin Orie

4 – Eben Etzebeth

3 – Frans Malherbe

2 – Bongi Mbonambi

1 – Trevor Nyakane

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx

17 – Steven Kitshoff

18 – Vincent Koch

19 – Marco van Staden

20 – Kwagga Smith

21 – Jasper Wiese

22 – Herschel Jantjies

23 – Damian Willemse

