Nomia Ndlovu, who is accused of killing 6 people, maintains that she's innocent

JOHANNESBURG - The former police constable charged with killing family members and plotting to kill others has told the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court that she was innocent and had not done anything wrong.

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is accused of killing six family members and plotting to kill seven more with the hopes of claiming insurance money.

She is facing charges of murder attempted, fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

The case made news headlines this week when a video emerged on social media showing her planning her sister’s murder.

Ndlovu was cross-examined about the family members and boyfriend who she has been accused of killing.

She was asked about her proximity to some of the victims when they were killed but had an explanation for each incident.

Ndlovu broke down when asked about her boyfriend, who was stabbed multiple times in 2015.

He was found in an open field near the Oliephantsfontein Police Station.

She said the last time she saw him was a while before that.

However, the State has already presented compelling evidence that disputes Ndlovu’s version of events.

She remains adamant that she is innocent of the charges brought against her.

The hearing continues on Thursday.

