Nomia Ndlovu questioned about ordering hit on relatives

JOHANNESBURG - Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu is being questioned about the murders of her sister Audrey and nephew Brilliant on the second day of her testimony.

Ndlovu, who on Tuesday joked with the media, appeared more reserved on Wednesday morning.

The State is accusing her of killing six people including her sister and nephew allegedly for an insurance pay out of over R1 million.

But she maintains her innocence.