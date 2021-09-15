Nomia Ndlovu questioned about ordering hit on relatives
Ndlovu, who on Tuesday joked with the media, appeared more reserved on Wednesday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Former police officer Nomia Ndlovu is being questioned about the murders of her sister Audrey and nephew Brilliant on the second day of her testimony.
The State is accusing her of killing six people including her sister and nephew allegedly for an insurance pay out of over R1 million.
But she maintains her innocence.
VIDEO GONE VIRAL
A video of Ndlovu planning the murder of family members has gone viral on social media.
Ndlovu was arrested after an alleged hitman turned to the police to say that he had been recruited to carry out more murders in Bushbuckridge.
The police then set up a sting operation catching her on camera giving details of what she wanted to be carried out.
Taking the stand on Tuesday, Ndlovu was asked about the deaths of various family members. She said she wasn’t aware of the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
