Nomia Ndlovu back in court for ordering a hit on her family for insurance cash

A video of Nomia Ndlovu planning the murder of family members has gone viral on social media. Ndlovu was arrested after an alleged hitman turned to the police to say that he had been recruited to carry out more murders in Bushbuckridge.

JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer facing a string of charges including murdering family members and plotting to kill others for insurance payouts is set to return to court on Wednesday.

In a case that has left many shocked, former police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu took the stand in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, giving her side of what had happened.

She was charged with killing six people including family members and her boyfriend.

She is also charged with plotting to kill seven others including her sister and her children.

READ:

- Woman accused of killing 6 people for insurance payouts breaks down in court

- Woman accused of murdering 6 relatives denies any involvement

A video of Ndlovu planning the murder of family members has gone viral on social media.

Ndlovu was arrested after an alleged hitman turned to the police to say that he had been recruited to carry out more murders in Bushbuckridge.

The police then set up a sting operation catching her on camera giving details of what she wanted to be carried out.

Taking the stand on Tuesday, Ndlovu was asked about the deaths of various family members. She said she wasn’t aware of the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

When inside the court, she posed for photographers appearing not to be concerned about the multiple charges against her.

The State said it had a strong case against her.

WATCH: Denials from former cop accused of ordering hits on family members

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.