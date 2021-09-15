Niehaus doesn't represent ANC staff - party's employee representative committee

Carl Niehaus laid a fraud and corruption complaint against the ANC and its leadership at the Joburg Central Police Station on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC)'s staff representative committee said that suspended member of the party, Carl Niehaus, stood for himself and his friends and not the party's employees.

Niehaus laid a fraud and corruption complaint against the ANC and its leadership at the Joburg Central Police Station on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by a group of people that the committee said it did not recognise.

The committee's Mandla Qwane said that Niehaus did not speak on behalf of genuinely disgruntled staff

"Niehaus does not represent ANC staff, he's not part of our elected representative committee of staff," Qwane said.

Niehaus has successfully laid the charges against the ANC and its top five executives.

