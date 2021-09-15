Niehaus denies using criminal complaint against ANC top brass for political gain

Carl Niehaus has laid theft and corruption charges against the ANC and its top five leaders at the Joburg Central Police Station relating to the ongoing labour issues with staff at Luthuli House.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed African National Congress (ANC) employee Carl Niehaus said that he was not using the criminal complaint against the party over unpaid staff salaries for his own political gain.

Niehaus has laid theft and corruption charges against the ANC and its top five leaders at the Joburg Central Police Station relating to the ongoing labour issues with staff at Luthuli House.



He said that while his latest move against the ANC may be misconstrued as one to serve his own political agenda, this was not the case.

"There is no need for me to use this labour action for political ends. I'm very capable of expressing my political views, as all of you know."

Niehaus, who has been fired as an employee of the ANC, said that he opened that case after the party’s leadership failed to meet with staff last Thursday.

However, ANC staff representative committee member, Mandla Qwane, said that the meeting did not happen due to the unavailability of the party’s president and his deputy.

"We are currently in the process of trying to secure another meeting to finalise the negotiations or to continue negotiations."

The committee has distanced itself from Niehaus and the case.

WATCH: Carl Niehaus opens criminal complaint against ANC top brass

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.