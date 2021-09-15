Murder accused Ndlovu breaks down on stand when questioned on boyfriend's death

Nomia Ndlovu is facing six charges of murder, and others including fraud and attempted murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Thembisa police constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has broken down on the stand when talking about her late boyfriend, who she is accused of murdering.

The State alleged that Ndlovu had, over the years, cashed more than R1.4 million after the deaths of six of her loved ones.

She took the stand at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday to testify about the death of her boyfriend, Maurice Mabasa, who was according to Ndlovu, a loving man.

Her boyfriend died in October 2015 after being stabbed more than 80 times. His body was dumped near the Olifantsfontein Police Station.

The accused broke down, saying that her emotional state would not change as long as they spoke of Mabasa.

The State alleged that Ndlovu took out several policies in Mabasa’s name and had recruited a man to take out life insurance policies while posing as Mabasa.

It’s the second day of testimony at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The accused's mother and brother are next in line to testify in her defence.

