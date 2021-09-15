Mom of Phoenix violence victim: Those people that killed my son must rot in jail

Earlier on Wednesday, three men accused of Mondli Majola's murder appeared before the Verulam Magistrate Court wanting to apply for bail after previously abandoning their bid.

VERULAM - The mother of one of the 36 victims killed during the Phoenix violence in July said that she wanted those implicated in her son's killing behind bars for good.

A heartbroken Nombuso Majola is demanding justice for her son, Mondli Majola, who was shot and killed in Phoenix in July when alleged racial profiling violence occurred in the area.

Mondli is said to have been shot at least three times in the back and also sustained a wound to the head.

Nombuso said that she had hoped that Mondli, being her only child, would someday provide for her.

“My only child, the child that I’ve raised being a single parent all my life. When my child has a matric, then they decide that they want to kill my child.”

She said that she wanted those responsible for her son's killing to be put behind bars: “I just want justice to be served. We want those people that murdered my son to rot in jail.”

Majola described her son as a sweet child who had big dreams, however, she now has to live with the pain that he was no more.

