Mabe: ANC will deal with Niehaus’ criminal complaint once party's been served

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson Pule Mabe said that they would deal with the charges laid against them by sacked employee Carl Niehaus once they had been served.

Niehaus laid a criminal complaint against the ANC and its top brass at the Johannesburg Central Police Station earlier on Wednesday.

The charges include a count of theft, one of fraud and a count of corruption among others.

Niehaus, who accuses the party of intimidation, said that he would also appeal his own dismissal but Mabe said that the former MKMVA spokesperson must decide which issue he wanted the ANC to address.

“Carl Niehaus needs to be clear with what he’s trying to do. What are we dealing with here? Are we dealing with a police investigation? Are we dealing with an HR matter? Are we dealing with a crime scene? Our plate is full, we are dealing with many issues all at once. He needs to make up his mind on what he is trying to do.”

WATCH: Carl Niehaus opens criminal complaint against ANC top brass

