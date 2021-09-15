Esidimeni Inquest adjourns to 4 October for NGOs to get legal representation

The inquiry has experienced a number of delays since it began in July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Life Esidimeni Inquest has been adjourned until 4 October to allow for NGOs to obtain legal representation.

The Gauteng Health Department's former head of planning, policy and research, Levy Mosenogi, is the latest official to testify at the inquiry.

He was the man tasked with leading the transfer of mentally ill patients to NGOs in 2016.

Judge Mmonao Teffo told Mosenogi that he remained under oath until the inquiry resumed next month: “Only under exceptional circumstances will the court allow you to communicate with your legal representatives and that will only pertain to the cross-examination of Dr Lebethe. So, the oath that we have just taken will continue. These proceedings are therefore adjourned to 4 October 2021.”

