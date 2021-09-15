Kodwa: There are no threats to upcoming local govt elections

CAPE TOWN - Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said there are no threats to the upcoming local government elections.

Kodwa and Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday visited a crime scene in Inanda north of Durban where three women were killed in a drive-by shooting.

The victims were attending an African National Congress (ANC) meeting.

Five other people were wounded.

Kodwa said that two of the deceased were not ANC members.

He described the incident as an act of intimidation: “There is no threat towards these elections in terms of them being protected and safe. But there are pockets of risks which are inherent and some of those risks are what happened in KZN, what happened in Cape Town, Gugulethu and Khayelitsha. So, it is important that we continue to monitor.”

Kodwa said that people need not be concerned over a possible repeat of the unrest that ravaged Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal in July.

“There shouldn’t be panic about what happened. We feel that the situation is under control. The situation in the country is stable at the moment,” Kodwa said.

