Khayelitsha women living in fear, says councillor at memorial for GBV victim

A memorial service in Khayelitsha was held on Wednesday in honour of Nomandla Mthathi, who was stabbed to death last week, allegedly by a friend of her boyfriend.

CAPE TOWN - Friends and loved ones gathered in Khayelitsha on Wednesday afternoon to remember a victim of gender-based violence.

Nomandla Mthathi (34) was one of at least three women killed in the community in recent months.

The ward councillor told Eyewitness News that women, including herself, were living in constant fear.

The man has since been arrested.

The community has been rocked by gender-based violence and femicide over the past few months.

In June, a 79-year-old woman was raped, killed and torched inside her home.

In August, a woman's body was found near the Khayelitsha stadium.

She too had been set alight and was hardly recognisable following the attack.

