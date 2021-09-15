Justice dept working to restore IT systems after ransomware attack

The department said IT teams were working tirelessly to restore services since being targeted last week Monday. Child maintenance payments in particular will be delayed until the systems are back online.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development on Tuesday said it was working on restoring systems affected by a recent ransomware attack.

The department's IT system was hacked last week resulting in some services being affected.

At this stage, the department said it was unable to indicate the exact date when the required systems will be back in operation.

The department said IT teams were working tirelessly to restore services since being targeted last week Monday.

Child maintenance payments in particular will be delayed until the systems are back online.

“IT experts from the department, industry partners, and selected organs of states are working together to urgently restart the system affected by the ransomware attack,” spokesperson Steve Mahlangu said.

Mahlangu said so far, the website had been restored, an alternative email system was being used and the Masters Offices are currently being used as an interim measure, using a manual process.

He said letters of executorship of authority would also be issued.

